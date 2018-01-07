Four killed in accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, said that four persons died while 13 others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident that occurred on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday.

Clement Oladele, the Sector Commander of FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria at Ota, Ogun, that the accident happened in front of Christopher University at KM 82 at about 7.25 p.m.

Mr. Oladele said that two vehicles and 23 people were involved in the mishap.

The sector commander said that a commercial bus with registration number AKK 450 YY that was heading to Ibadan lost control due to speeding and rammed into a Toyota Sienna with registration number FST 370 DC.

“The corpses had been deposited at the mortuary at Fakoya Mortuary Sagamu while the injured persons were taken to Broad Life Hospital at Olowotedo and Idera Hospital, Sagamu, for an intensive treatment,” he said.

The sector commander, however, advised motorists to be cautious and desist from speeding to ensure safety of lives and property on our roads.

