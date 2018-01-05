TASUED gets acting Vice Chancellor

Related News

Adelaja Arigbabu has been appointed as the acting Vice Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun in Ogun State.

A professor of Mathematics Education, he was deputy vice chancellor until his appointment. He will take over from Oluyemisi Obilade on Monday, January 8.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Olufemi Bamiro, announced the appointment during the valedictory programme for the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Ms. Obilade, on Friday.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on telephone, the Public Relations Officer of TASUED, Nureni Bakanne, said Mr. Arigbabu will hold the office until the appointment of a substantive vice chancellor.

“The Governing Council has appointed the incumbent Deputy Vice Chancellor following the successful tenure of Professor Obilade who will complete her tenure on Monday. So Professor Arigbabu will take charge from there. You know a University cannot be without head. So he will oversee the affairs of the school”, he said.

The outgoing vice chancellor, Ms. Obilade, was appointed in 2013.

According to information obtained by PREMIUM TIMES from the university’s website, Mr. Arigbabu was appointed as deputy vice chancellor of the institution in 2015.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (Education) in Mathematics (Second Class Upper) from the University of Lagos and Master of Science in Mathematics from the same university. He had his Ph.D. from University of South Africa,Pretoria for Mathematics, Science and Technology with specialisation in Mathematics Education.

He is a member of several academic and professional associations like Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN), Science Teachers’ Association of Nigeria (STAN), Nigerian Mathematical Society (NMS), Southern African Association for Researchers in Mathematics, Science and Technology Education (SAARMSTE) and the Science Association of Nigeria (SAN).