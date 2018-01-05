Teenager drowns in Osun river

Related News

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Osun Command, on Thursday discovered the dead body of a teenage boy who drowned in a river in Osogbo.

Babawale Afolabi, the spokesman of the command, told journalists in Osogbo that the body was discovered by a farmer while on his way to his farm.

He said the farmer reported the incident at about 1 p.m. to the NSCDC unit within the area where the body was discovered and that the corps’ crisis management unit went to remove it.

Mr. Afolabi said the body which was floating in the middle of the river was moved to the bank of the river by the command’s personnel and efforts were ongoing to identify the deceased.

“The teenager must have been dead for at least two or three days before his body floated on water.

“He should be of between the age of 14 and 15 years.

“We have contacted community leaders to help us to locate the parents of the deceased as well as arrange for his burial,” the spokesman said.

(NAN)