LASU to new students: Register before January 15

The authorities of the Lagos State University, LASU, said on Thursday that students offered provisional admission for the 2017/2018 session who miss the ongoing screening might forfeit their admission.

The spokesman of the university, Adekoya Martins, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Lagos.

Mr. Martins said that the screening of new students had started on January 2 and would end on January 15.

LASU had offered 3,500 students provisional admission for the 2017/2018 academic session.

The university increased the acceptance fee to be paid by the new students from N10,000 to N20,000 payable once, while its tuition remains N25,000.

Martins said that so far, the turn-out, screening and registration of the new students had been impressive.

He said that candidates offered admission and unable to register before the deadline may only be given grace if they have genuine reasons for their inability to register.

“But for those who refuse to register before the deadline on Jan. 15 without a genuine reason, they may have to forfeit the admission, ‘’ he said.

One of the new students, who pleaded anonymity, however, said some of them had not been able to register since they came around on Tuesday.

The student said there had been challenges in retrieving their data.

Martins, however, said that the institution was aware of the challenges and had directed candidates faced with such problems to appropriate offices.

He said they had been told to lodge their complaints or call some designated phone numbers for help.

Mr. Martins also said that the university would soon announce a new date for the matriculation of the new students.

According to him, the earlier proposed date is no longer feasible.

(NAN)