I hope to be an evangelist, have own ministry after office – Fayose

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, says he is likely going to be a Christian preacher with his own “ministry” after leaving office later in the year.

Mr. Fayose last year formally declared his intention to run for president of Nigeria in 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

But a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, on Thursday said the governor had the premonition of becoming a great evangelist with a big ministry.

“I am Peter the rock who presently is a fisher of men for politics, but who God has destined to end up as a fisher of men for God,” he said.

He however did not say whether he would go back to Christ Apostolic Church where his late pastor father, Olufemi Oluwayose, served.

Mr. Fayose currently attends the Deeper Life Bible Church.

The governor also pointed out that his criticisms of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government were in good faith.

“My criticism of President Buhari is not out of hatred, but to lead to making the necessary corrections,” he said.

“When a driver is driving dangerously and you are sitting in the vehicle, you have to call him to order, otherwise, both of you will perish.

“Buhari has no solution to the problems of this country. He should go back to Daura to look after his cows.

“President Buhari should allow the country to move forward. Age is not on his side and is also not a plus for him.

“Anybody calling on him to contest again is his enemy and not doing him any good. Moreover, such a call is a great disservice to our country.

” We need a young and dynamic man as the president of this country. Both the PDP and the APC should look for young persons as their presidential candidates for the 2019 elections.

“I want to be the president of this country because I have all it takes to lead this country,” he stated.

On Buhari’s New Year message, Mr. Fayose sad, “it is very disappointing and was a mere repetition of what he had said in the past.”

He also spoke on the coming Ekiti governorship election, saying his party would convincingly emerge victorious.