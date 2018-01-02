Judge orders SARS to produce murder suspect, in detention for seven weeks, in court

Related News

A judge of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court has ordered the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to produce Kolawole Adeleye, a murder suspect, before the court on January 3.

Adizat Shagari made the order while responding to an oral application by counsel to the accused, Olanrewaju Ajanaku, on December 29, 2017.

According to a motion on notice filed by Mr. Ajanaku, his client was arrested on November 15 last year by SARS operatives, Ikeja Division, over allegations of murder.

According to the lawyer, instead of charging Mr. Adeleye to court, the police officers tortured him leading to the dislocation of his right hand, wrist, and bruises on his arms and back.

Mr. Adeleye was among four suspects arrested by the police in connection with the murder of Emmanuel Uba, an influential member of the All Progressives Congress in Festac Town, Lagos.

Others arrested include Michael Fashola, who allegedly pulled the trigger; Muftau Toyosi; and Fatai Onifade.

Mr. Uba, who was also the leader of the Festac Town/Amuwo Odofin Community Policing Youth Vanguard, was fatally shot at 7th Avenue in Festac Town on the eve of the local government election in Lagos State.

Mr. Adeleye’s lawyer is seeking an order of the court to declare his client’s detention as illegal and unconstitutional and a violation of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights Act Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

He is also asking the court to grant an order of perpetual injunction against SARS and demand for a compensation of N5 million as damages for his client’s unlawful detention.

In an affidavit deposed to by Adesola Adepoju, a lawyer, the applicant averred that he was arrested by a team of police officers led by one Inspector Idowu, the second respondent, while at his duty post at Durbar Junction in Mile 2, Amuwo Odofin, on the allegation that he knew about the death of Mr. Uba.

While adjourning the matter to January 3, the judge issued an order that SARS Area Ikeja Division should produce Mr. Adeleye in court.