Aare Onakakanfo: Gani Adams seeks Afenifere’s support

The 15th Aare Onakakanfo, Gani Adams, on Thursday visited leaders of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, with a promise to continue the struggle of ensuring the proper restructuring of Nigeria.

Mr. Adams was at the Akure home of the leader of Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, to curry the support of the group in his new assignment as the Aare Onakakanfo (generalissimo) of Yoruba nation.

He was received by Afenifere leaders such as a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olu Falae; the group’s Secretary General, Sehinde Arogbofa; former Ondo State Speaker, Bakkita Bello, among others.

Mr. Adams, who is the National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, was formally announced to the prestigious Yoruba title by the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, in October this year.

The office was last occupied by the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, late Moshood Abiola, who died on July 10, 1998.

Mr. Adams told journalists that his visit to the Afenifere leaders was to seek their fatherly advice for his new task of uniting the Yoruba race worldwide.

He commended the Yoruba leaders for being in the forefront of a just and equitable Nigeria through restructuring since 1960 independence.

He said solutions to various economic, political, religious and ethnic challenges facing the Nigeria had been well recommended in the Confab report that is awaiting the implementations of the federal government.

“The country was so lucky in 2014; Chief Olu Falae is the person that led us to represent the south west at the national confab. We recommended 633 contexts to move this country forward but I don’t know the body language of Mr. President that refused to implement the outcome of that conference,” he said.

“Now, more than 15 states cannot pay the salary of their workers. How long shall we continue to be borrowing money to pay salary not to talk of infrastructure development?

“Look at this year’s budget, federal government cannot implement 30 percent of the budget; I know that we are in trouble if this country is not restructured. I will continue to be agitating for restructuring until it is done.”

The leader of Afenifere urged the Aare Onakakanfo designate not to relent in defending Yoruba interest.

“We are happy to have him. We are happy that he has emerged as a leader and we pledge our support for him and that he should have no fears at all,” Mr. Fasoranti told journalists.

“We want him to rally the Yoruba people around so that they can speak with one voice. He has been playing the roles of a leader. We are very happy about him. That’s what we discussed.

“He has been doing it. He has been playing a prominent national role. He was at the national conference held in 2014.”