2019: Don’t use fuel scarcity to judge Buhari’s government – Minister

A former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has urged Nigerians not to judge the Muhammadu Buhari administration by the ongoing fuel scarcity across the country, saying it would soon be over.

He also described the bid by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to return to power in 2019 as a plot to continue to loot the country.

Mr. Fayemi, who is the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, spoke in Isan Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

He said Nigerians would ensure that PDP didn’t return to power because of the high level of looting it perpetrated while in the saddle.

“What we are witnessing is just a normal curve in the life of any administration. We will get over it and move on, but largely President has not disappointed Nigerians,” the minister said.

He also spoke on his indictment by the Ekiti State Judicial Commission of Inquiry, saying that it was “a kangaroo” panel designed to smear his reputation.

“Fayose’s stock in trade is lying against someone to score political gains,” he said. “They started with the probe of N852 million UBEC fund and when they knew they could not go far, they started concocting lies and said I looted N17 billion.

“Let t us wait and see who will go to jail between Fayose and I. I have been out of office and I am still moving free, but I am sure he won’t be able to walk free on the streets after losing immunity because of the way he had run the state aground.”

Mr. Fayemi noted that the APC was committed to making sure that Ekiti rejoins the league of developing states by ensuring that the party wins the 2018 governorship poll.

“What the PDP wanted to come back and do is stealing. The options for Nigerians in 2019 is to either return to the old age of criminalisation and brigandage by voting for the PDP, because nothing

to convince Nigerians that they have changed with the shenanigans that characterised their national convention and poor performances by their governors,” Mr. Fayemi said.

“Up to now, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and his henchmen have not apologised about how they ran the country aground. So, there is nothing to suggest that PDP remains a credible alternative to APC in 2019.”