Man stabs friend to death over missing phone

A 21-year-old man, Israel Oluranti, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for reportedly stabbing an 18-year-old man, Farooq Olusegun, to death.

The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this on Wednesday said the incident occurred at Ope-Ilu part of Agbado in Ifo Local Government Area of the State.

He said on December 25, trouble started when an argument ensued over a missing phone with the deceased accusing the suspect of taking it.

“This infuriated the suspect, consequent upon which he took one of the beer bottles around, broke it and stabbed the deceased on the chest,” Mr. Oyeyemi added.

He said the victim was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital but died in the way.

“The father of the victim, Kolawole Abiola lodged the complaint at Agbado Divisional Headquarter and the DPO, Omonijo Sunday detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested,” he explained.

Mr. Oyeyemi said the commissioner of police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Homicide Section of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation.