Nigerian Customs seizes 23 smuggled cars

Related News

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Ogun State Command on Wednesday said it intercepted 23 smuggled vehicles worth over N37 million from smugglers in both Idi-Iroko and Abeokuta axis of the command.

The Area Commander, Sani Madugu, disclosed this at a press conference held at the command headquarters, Abeokuta.

He added that the command also seized about 391 bags of rice worth over N3 million and other smuggled goods such as clothes, shoes and electronics worth over N6 million

“We have a total of duty paid value of over N62 million, while we have seized about 391 bags of 50kg rice. We also intercepted about 23 cars from both the Abeokuta and Idi-Iroko Axis of the command,” he said.

“We are not sleeping, we are working 24/7 to make sure smuggling activities is a thing of the past in Ogun state. We would keep using new tactics to discover the new techniques used by smugglers,” Mr. Madugu stated.

The customs boss also pledged the command’s support for the state government on the production of MITROS Rice, warning smugglers to desist from importation of rice to the state.

“We are equally mindful of the recently launched rice by Ogun state government, that is Ofada rice. We have a letter from the Ministry of Agriculture, Ogun state and we are encouraging the manufacturing of this rice.

“We are fully in support of it and we would give them (government) all the necessary support and make sure Ogun state rice succeed.”