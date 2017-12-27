Ekiti traditional ruler, five others remanded for alleged murder

Related News

The Olukere of Ikere-Ekiti, Ganiyu Obasoyin, and five others were on Wednesday remanded by an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court for alleged murder.

They were arraigned in connection with the violence which erupted shortly after the traditional ruler formally opened his hotel located at Gbemisola area of the town on Friday.

Thugs were said to have vandalised the hotel after Mr. Obasoyin was alleged to have made a statement against the ‘political interest’ of a governorship aspirant from Ikere-Ekiti.

Another set of hoodlums suspected to be loyal to Mr. Obasoyin allegedly launched a reprisal attack on those perceived to be the perpetrators of the hotel vandalisation resulting in the death of one person, Kolade Adefemi.

Others charged with the Olukere were Ajewole Sunday, Adetowoju Bode, Kayode Michael, Olowolafe Tola and Aluko Taiwo. They were also remanded by the court on an order to remand filed by the Commissioner of Police.

According to the remand order form marked MAD/181fk/17, the accused persons were charged with conspiracy, attempted murder of Ayodele Osanyinbola and murder of Kolade Adefemi.

The offences are punishable under Section (1) and 319 (1) of Criminal Code Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State 2012 within Ado-Ekiti Magisterial District on or about the 25th December, 2017.

The defence counsel, Ademola Adeyemi, urged the court to grant bail to the accused persons.

The police prosecutor, Johnson Okunade, an inspector of police, opposed the bail application and pleaded that the court grant the remand order request.

The Chief Magistrate, Adesoji Adegboye, refused the bail application and ordered the accused persons to be remanded in prison pending the issuance of legal advice on the case.

Mr. Adegboye adjourned the case till January 8, 2018.