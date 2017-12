Related News

The Iwo Day celebration on Saturday held amid fanfare and jubilation, despite the initial stormy period of disagreements between the crown and the people on the shift of the date for the event.

The event was earlier scheduled to hold on December 16, which was the third Saturday of the last month of the year; but the Oluwo sought for its postponement against the wishes of the Iwo Board of Trustees (IBOT).

While the Oluwo suggested a shift in the date to December 23, members of IBOT insisted that there would no shift, thus sparking a conflict which threatened the hosting of the event.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola, however, intervened and calmed frayed nerves to ensure the event held.

The event which held at the DC School premises, Araromi, in Iwo town, witnessed the attendance of prominent Iwo sons and daughters, most of whom came from outside Iwo.

The celebration also attracted a crowd which rendered the venue inadequate, as the attendees far outnumbered the seats provided for the occasion.

Traditional rulers from within and outside Iwo kingdom also graced the occasion. Notable among them was the Olugbo of Ugbo kingdom in Ondo State, Obateru Akinrutan.

Although the Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, could not attend personally, he sent a representative, besides other members of his cabinet who hail from Iwo.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that because of the crisis, it took the planning committee only three days to revive the process and conclude arrangements for the hosting of the event.

There were cultural displays, prayers and blessings from the Oluwo on traders, farmers and other business people who came to receive his blessing for the coming year.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on the celebration, the Oluwo, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, said the celebration exceeded expectations as the attendance was unprecedented.

He said the event afforded the opportunity for the sons and daughters of Iwo to come together again to unite, share love and communicate.

“It was a great event and all can see that of all the Iwo Day celebration, this year’s event was the greatest,” he said. “Last year’s event was great, but this last one is greater.”

He said he witnessed a mammoth crowd who thronged the venue and followed him to the palace after the event.

The visiting monarch, Obateru Akinrutan, lauded the Iwo Day celebration, saying it was a unique one, different from other events of the same kind he had attended in the South-west region.