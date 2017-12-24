FuelScarcity: Fayose opens Govt. House storage to residents

Related News

Governor Ayo Fayose has opened the Government House fuel storage to cushion the effects of lingering fuel scarcity for residents in Ekiti State.

The governor said the fuel would be sold at the official pump price of N145 to residents, most of whom are likely to be from Ado, the state capital. He also capped the maximum volume that can be sold to a resident.

“I have asked them to pump out 80 per cent of the petrol in the Govt House Fuel Dump to be sold at control price of N145.,” Mr. Fayose said “The maximum a single individual can buy will be 25 litres.”

The storage capacity of the fuel dump is 60,000 litres, Mr. Fayose said.

The governor said it would be inappropriate for him to keep his fuel reserve in place while citizens continue to feel the biting impact of the nationwide shortage.

He criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for the fuel crisis, which is now in its third week.

The decision comes as President Buhari said he had ordered the NNPC to intensify efforts to ensure that the crisis is resolved forthwith.

The state-run oil firm said it had taken new imports of about one billion litres, assuring Nigerians that the supply would soon return to normal.

Administrative officials have blamed the crisis on hoarding by unnamed greedy marketers and panic buying due to the Yuletide rush amongst the country’s 180 million population.