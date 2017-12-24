FuelScarcity: Petrol sells for N200 in Lagos

Related News

Against the backdrop of the ongoing fuel scarcity, the prices have skyrocketed as petrol is currently selling at N200 per litre in Lagos, the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

NAN checks revealed that more filing stations have joined the growing numbers of stations without the product while few who had product sell between N 170 to N200 per litre with long queues.

NAN correspondent who monitored fuel situation within Lagos metropolis around 7 a.m. on Sunday reports that most stations at Ikorodu, Epe, Imota, Ibeju-Lekki and Ajah were seen selling petrol at N200 per litre.

At Be Happy, Mallo, Bravo, Domino, and Dhikram filling stations situated at Ikorodu was selling at N200 per litre while motorists were mandated to pay N50 as ‘commission’ to the attendants, before they sell to them.

Mobil, Oando and Total filling stations along Lekki-Epe Expressway was dispensing at N145 per litre but there were long queues while motorists were cited buying fuel from `black market’ along the road.

NAN also observed that some independent marketers filling stations branded with NNPC colour were also selling at N170 per litre with their dispensing meter showing N143 per litre.

Black market operators at Monsinmi depot were selling a 30-litre gallon at N6, 000 with inter-state commercial and private motorists packed along the road to fill their tanks.

Meanwhile, Ndu Ughamadu, spokesman of the NNPC has said that the corporation has intensified efforts to flood the market with petrol.

Mr. Ughamadu said that six major marketers: Total, Forte Oil, Oando Plc, MRS, 11 Plc and Nipco Plc, are now loading products round the clock from their various depots in Lagos for onward trucking to all parts of the country.

According to him, the supplies are mostly from cargoes of petrol imported to by NNPC which are daily berthing and immediately being made to discharge their products to stem the supply hiccups.

“The imported products are also being supplemented by supplies from the local refineries.

“NNPC assures Nigerians to remain calm and not to engage in panic buying as the end of the challenge is nigh.

“Marketers are strongly advised against hoarding as security agencies, working with industry regulators, would mete out appropriate sanctions to defaulters.

(NAN)