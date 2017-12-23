Ekiti LG polls: low turnout, fuel scarcity tarnish exercise

Related News

Local Government elections which held on Saturday in Ekiti State, concluded with a general report of voter apathy, as the turnout was low in most of the polling units.

The biting fuel scarcity also affected the conduct of the polls as election materials and officials could not make it to the voting centres due to the non-availability of petrol for the vehicles set aside to convey officials

Fuel scarcity caused lateness of materials in some local governments such as Ilejemeje, Otun, and Efon resulting in the late commencement of the voting exercise.

In some of the polling units visited at Okesa, Okeyinmi and Ajilosun areas of the state capital, election materials arrived at the polling units at about 9 a.m. instead of 8 a.m..

The election held in 2,195 polling units and in the 16 local government areas of the state.

Only five political parties participated in the polls, namely the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Action Democratic Party(ADP), Peoples Party of Nigeria(PPN), Social Democratic Party(SDP) and Peoples Democratic Action(PDA).

The All Progressives Congress(APC) had earlier announced its withdrawal from the election due to what it described as a compromise of the election by the state government in favour of the PDP.

Besides the PDP, it was observed that the other political parties did not have agents at all the polling units.

However, the election was generally peaceful and the voters who came out were very orderly.

The exercise was peaceful in Gbonyin, Ikole, Oye, Ikere , Ise and other local government areas of the state monitored.

PREMIUM TIMES can report that voting ended in most polling units at 12 noon, clear two hours before the official closing time for the elections.

Security agents, particularly the police were deployed in all the polling units while some observer groups were seen on monitoring assignment.

The Chairman of the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission(EKSIEC), Kayode Bamisile, said the election was very peaceful and orderly.

However, in spite of the restriction order placed by Governor Ayodele Fayose on human and vehicular movements between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., some motorists were found driving on the major roads.

Some traders also opened for business throughout the election period.