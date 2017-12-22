Half Salary: Osun civil servants commence indefinite strike

Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola
Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola

Osun State civil servants have commenced an indefinite strike.

The workers under the Joint Public Service announced the strike on Friday in a statement by the Chairman JPSNC; Bayo Adejumo ; Chairman , Nigeria Labour Congress , Tunde Adekomi; and the Trade Union Congress Chairman, Bowale Adekola

Many workers in Osun State have been earning only a fraction of their salaries for over a year. Depending on the grade levels they belong to, he workers earned between 50 per cent and 100 per cent of their salaries.

In their statement on Friday, the workers said the strike was based on the Osun government’s refusal to accede to their demands.

“Consequent upon the refusal of the government of Osun State to accede to the demands of the workers and pensioners as contained in our letter of Tuesday, December 5, 2017, the workers of Osun State will be proceeding on an indefinite strike by 27 th December, 2017

“We salute the uncommon support we enjoy from the entire workforce of Osun State and we trust that the unfailing God will see us through this unpleasant time.

“On this note, we enjoin all workers in Osun State to stay home until otherwise directed by the labour leaders.

“We wish the good people of Osun State a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2018 in advance,” they said.

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    Very sad, very very sad

  • FEMI A USA

    The workers and their Unions are part of the problems. When they are receiving 13th payment out 12 months is ok but having half loaf of payment is not ok. You see, when they are receiving grafts, bribes, and other form of corruptions, these are salaries payment. Ask yourself, if the place where you work no be place you go chop? Many are corrupt in that land.