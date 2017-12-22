1,500 PDP members defect to APC in Lagos

Related News

No fewer than 1500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State on Friday defected to the All Progressives Congress(APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defectors were received by Olusola Sokunle, representing Oshodi-Isolo Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly and the APC Chairman in the LGA, Olamide Kasali.

Mr. Sokunle, who was elected into the Assembly on the platform of PDP, had in February, alongside six other lawmakers, defected to the ruling party on the floor of the House.

The lawmakers had cited the performance of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode and the leadership style of the Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, as reasons for their defection.

The new defectors were led by a PDP chieftain in the council, Fola Mosaku, and four councillorship candidates of the party in the July 22 council polls in the state.

Mr. Sokunle, receiving them, said: “APC is a party to belong to, where our political aspirations can be achieved. So, endeavour to frequently attend political meetings in your wards.

“Let us thank Governor Ambode for giving Oshodi a facelift. More projects are still on the way.

“The door is still open for other interested PDP members to join us.”

He said the APC-led government had performed beyond expectations, with various development projects executed in different parts of the state.

Also welcoming the defectors, Mr. Kasali assured them that APC would ensure their interests were protected.

The party chairman said the party would soon begin its membership registration in the wards.

He urged all new and old members to go to their various wards for registration immediately the exercise commences.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Mr. Mosaku said: “We dumped the PDP for APC because of the performance of our Honourable Sokunle.

“We are also motivated by the performance of APC government in Lagos; we will not make any u-turn back to the PDP.

“Four councillorship candidates in the last local government election and I are leading other members of PDP to APC today.

“We are joining APC permanently,” Mosaku said.

Ayodeji Ogungbayibi, one of the defectors, who was a councillorship candidate in the July council poll in Mafoluku Ward, said the PDP was not functioning in the state again. (NAN)