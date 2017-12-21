MAPOLY protest: 17 arraigned for assault, vandalisation

Related News

Students of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, MAPOLY, Abeokuta, who were arrested for their involvement in a violent protest in the school, were on Thursday charged before a magistrate court, Abeokuta, for unlawful assault, vandalisation and obstruction of peace.

‎The students, numbering 17, according to the charge sheet, with case number MA/838c/2017, allegedly attempted to kill one police officer, Daniel Samuel, by inflicting injuries with an iron, on his forehead.

They were accused of unlawfully assaulting another police officer, Bola Alonge, and preventing him from executing his official duty; and also vandalised a MAPOLY Hilux vehicle.

The prosecution said the alleged offences were contrary to sections 516, 320, 356(1)(2)(3)(4)(5), 69 and 451 of the criminal code laws of Ogun State, 2006.

One of the counsel to the accused persons, Bunmi Adelabu, made an oral application for bail, arguing that the offences for which they were charged do not carry a death penalty.

Relying on section 118(2) of criminal code, Ms. Adelabu argued that justice must be done in the case not only judicially according to the law but also judiciously according to the fact before the court.

She further explained that most of the accused persons were victims of circumstances who had nothing to do with the protest for which they were arrested.

‎The counsel told the court that the second accused person, Oyero Oladotun, is a Corps member serving in Oyo State while three others were arrested during training.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Adeola Adelaja, granted the accused persons to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in the like some.

He emphasised that ‎one of the sureties must be a civil servant not less than level 10 or a responsible community leader who must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court.

The magistrate also said the sureties must also show evidence of tax payment to the government of Ogun State in the last two years.

Mr. Adelaja ordered the police to release some seized items including a Bike, an IPhone 7, two Samsung phones, among others to the accused persons. He subsequently adjourned the case to February 2, 2018.