Christmas: Osun offers free train ride to indigenes from Lagos

Related News

The Osun State Government has announced it’s annual Christmas and New Year free train ride to convey holiday makers from Lagos to the state.

A statement by the Commissioner for Industry, Commerce and Cooperatives, Adekunle Jayeoba-Alagbada, said the gesture which started since 2011, was in line with the Rauf Aregbesola administration’s practice of facilitating convenient movement of its indigenes in and out of the state during festive seasons.

He urged indigenes of the state to make adequate use of the opportunity.

“The train would, by 10 a.m. on Saturday the 23rd of December 2017, convey people from Lagos to Osogbo,” the statement said.

“The return journey to Lagos from Osogbo will be Tuesday the 26th of December by 10 a.m.

“The train will also resume from Lagos to Osogbo for the New year celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 30th 2017and return to Lagos on Tuesday 2nd of January 2018,” the statement added.