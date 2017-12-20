Fayose, Secondus speak on ‘Fresh PDP’

Related News

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said that those parading themselves as ‘Fresh PDP’ should be arrested and prosecuted for disrupting the peace of the country.

He made the call while receiving the newly elected national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, in his office in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on Wednesday.

Mr. Secondus, along with other members of the party’s National Working Committee ( NWC) are in Ekiti for the local government election rally coming up in Ado Ekiti on Thursday.

Mr. Secondus, in his earlier remarks, said the Fresh PDP were mere detractors, who should be ignored.

But Mr. Fayose said they were miscreants meant for the prison.

“We are not distracted by elements of distractions. We are focused we know the enemies are at work. We know several things have been going on with some wanting to prevent our convention,” said Mr. Secondus.

“But since we have had a peaceful convention they are not happy. We know these people, even those from outside and we will name them when the time comes.”

Mr. Fayose, however, noted that those parading themselves as ‘Fresh PDP’ should have been clamped into prison.

“They are simply charlatans. I won’t be surprised and we are doing investigations to know those who are behind them,” said Mr. Fayose.

“In a society like Nigeria, where we need a virile opposition, we need to continually put the government of the day on its toes for them to know that Nigeria is greater than all of us. Some miscreants would just make press statement and say they are splinter group or whatever they call themselves.

“In a proper democracy, they are supposed to have been arrested and detained for breaching the peace of the society as their action is unwarranted and uncalled for.

“But we are not going to celebrate such by making an issue out of it. Nigeria needs peace at all times. We are not going to go back to the days of Sherif and co, by giving attentions to those persons making noise all over the place. This party will remain focused and move on.

“I urge Nigerians to ignore them. When I saw them on the Internet, they were faceless people I cannot recognise so they remain a set of jobless miscreants.”

Also reacting to aggrieved members who were defeated and pulled out of the last PDP convention, Mr. Fayose said: ” What is important about the convention is for the party to be transparent and we have done that.

“And the moment the party has put in place the necessary level playing ground, everybody defeated at that election should be honourable enough to accept it. There would be another opportunity tomorrow. I am a consistent man, and don’t live a spoilers life.

” Let me tell Nigerians that the PDP has done our convention and we have our leadership and we are now more focused than ever and forging ahead and will reclaim the Villa and give Nigeria a befitting leadership.”

On those who have dragged the PDP to court demanding the cancellation of the convention, the governor said: “I don’t mind if you go to court, it is different from some people going to the television and parading themselves as fresh whatever, are they dirty before.

“If you feel aggrieved, ideally they have all signed undertaken to accept outcome of the convention. How can you who didn’t get a single vote now go to court over what?

“The apex body of the country’s judiciary has warned judges to be wary of politicians in the build up to the general elections in 2019. And I am sure no judge would want to put his job on the line by allowing jobber politicians who are looking desperately for money. We will not join issues with those from the latrine.”