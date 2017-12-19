NBTE accredits Ogun’s new polytechnic

Related News

The National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, has granted full approval for the take-off of academic programmes in 18 accredited courses at the newly established Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia.

The Ogun State Government, which disclosed this on Tuesday, said the approval is with immediate effect.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun had in September laid the foundation stone for institution, which at the time he said would commence operations in November

The Secretary to State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, in a statement, also disclosed that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has enlisted the institution on its portal for prospective students of the school to register for the 2017/2018 academic session.

‎He said the accredited courses include Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering Technology, Civil Engineering, Building Technology, Architectural Technology, Quantity Surveying, Estate Management and Valuation and Surveying and Geo-Informatics.

Others are Urban and Regional Planning, Science Laboratory Technology, Computer Engineering, Statistics, Leisure and Tourism Management, Arts & Industrial Design, Mass Communication, Business Administration, Accountancy and Marketing

Mr. Adeoluwa expressed optimism that the development would lay to rest the concerns of stakeholders.

He called on the students to return to classes immediately as government would continue to work round the clock to resolve other outstanding issues.