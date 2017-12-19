Expelled student wins case against Nigerian university

Related News

An expelled student of the Ekiti State University, EKSU, Adedotun Babalola, on Tuesday got his expulsion quashed by an Ekiti High Court after four years of legal battle to maintain his innocence.

The court also asked the university to pay N10 million as damages to the student.

Mr. Babalola was expelled from the university four years ago after he was accused of rape.

The judgment was consequent upon a case of breach of fundamental human rights filed by Mr. Babalola, who averred before the court that he was expelled from the university without being found guilty by any court or tribunal.

Joined as respondents in the suit were EKSU, the Vice Chancellor, the School’s Senate, the Registrar and the Council.

The trial judge, John Adeyeye, who granted all the reliefs sought by the plaintiff held that Mr. Babalola’s expulsion by EKSU management constituted a breach of fundamental human rights to fair hearing.

Mr. Adeyeye held that EKSU was wrong to have terminated the studentship of the plaintiff without trial. He ordered the university to allow him to continue his studies without further delay.

Apart from the order to pay the plaintiff N10 million aggravated damages, the judge also ordered the university to write a letter of unreserved apology to be published in three national newspapers.

The counsel to the plaintiff, Magnus Ejelonu, hailed the court for redressing the wrong done to Mr. Babalola.

However, the counsel to EKSU, Ajide Olayemi, said he would consult with the management to know the next line of action.

Mr. Babalola and Omoteye Olalekan had in 2013 appeared before another court presided by Ayodeji Daramola for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of one Bosede Olabanji on March 6, 2013.

But the judge struck out the case “in the interest of justice” after he held that the prosecution was shoddy in the handling of case,and that the alleged rape victim showed no interest in the case.

Mr. Babalola then went back to court to enforce his rights following the refusal of the university to reabsorb him after the rape case was struck out.