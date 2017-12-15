Gani Adams in Ibadan, gets Ajimobi’s endorsement

Related News

The Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has endorsed the Aare Ona Kakanfo designate, Gani Adams, describing him as a pride to the Yoruba race and well deserving of the title.

Mr. Ajimobi bared his mind when Mr. Adams led a large entourage to the Governor’s Office on a courtesy visit, in Ibadan, on Wednesday.

The governor said that the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo designate had contributed immensely towards the unity and security of the Yoruba race, as well as the projection of its culture through sponsorship of pan-Yoruba festivals.

The governor assured Mr. Adams of his personal support and that of the state government towards his installation by the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, in Oyo, in January, next year,

Mr. Ajimobi said, “You are very deserving of the position, because in critical time of need for local security, you were there for the Yorubaland. You have brought respect to local security and the Yoruba culture through your humane and gentle disposition to socio-cultural issues in Yorubaland.

“Oyo State is the political, intellectual and socio-cultural capital of the South-western Nigeria and by this, the installation of the 15th Aare Ona-Kakanfo is a thing of joy for us all.

“There is no better time to entertain and welcome you all to Ibadan. Remember that war generals from all over Yoruba nation converged to form Ibadan. Ibadan and all the people of Oyo State are proud to receive the newest Yoruba generalissimo.”

Mr. Adams had earlier told the governor that his visit was meant to apprise him of preparations for his installation in his capacity as the chief host, as well as to seek the support of the state government for the success of the ceremony.

Mr. Adams said that the event would be a veritable platform for the state to showcase its achievements to the whole world in the area of cultural and socio-economic development, which, he said, was visible across the state.

He said, “I am here to hand over and review the schedule of events planned for the installation ceremony and to seek your full involvement and that of the whole state to enhance the success of the programme.

“This is an opportunity to showcase your monumental achievements to the whole world. We appreciate the giant strides that have been made by your administration and I am happy to have the support of Oyo State government in this programme.

“Let me use this opportunity to reiterate that I will use my position as Are Ona Kakanfo to further the interest of Yoruba race. I’m overwhelmed by the support I have been receiving from far and near and I cannot thank Kabiyesi, Iku Baba Yeye enough for this great honour.”