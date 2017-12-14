Police dismiss officer who shot driver at checkpoint over N50 bribe

Related News

Police authorities have dismissed Ayo Famodimu, the policeman who shot and killed a commercial driver, Olabode Ojo, in Oye Ekiti on Tuesday over his refusal to give a N50 bribe.

The Ekiti Police Public Relations Officer, Alberto Adeyemi, said the officer was dismissed after undergoing an orderly room trial and was afterward arraigned in court on Thursday.

He said police officers are trained to protect lives and property and not to kill civilians.

“He (Famodimu) has already been dismissed and as I am talking to you now, he is an ex-policeman. The case is now in court and we have handed everything over to court to decide his fate,” the police spokesman said.

“We did not train him to go and kill law-abiding citizens, we trained him to safeguard lives and property. Any of his ilk that goes against the law will face the music.”

Mr. Famodimu was arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court and was charged for murder.

The police inspector and prosecutor, Johnson Okunade, brought a remand order to the court. He said there was cause to order the remand of the accused in custody for a reasonable length of time.

Mr. Okunade said the accused was suspected to have committed the offence of the murder of a driver, Olabode Ojo, and attempted murder of Azeez Ayodimeji.

The offence, according to him, was punishable under Sections 319 and 324 of Criminal Code Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

He said the accused person committed the offence while in possession of offensive weapons and was arrested with exhibits and was identified by witnesses.

The defence counsel, Sunday Ochayi, did not oppose the remand order but said the order was an aftermath of negligence.

Mr. Ochayi described the defendant as a police officer who was negligent in line of his duty, asking for adjournment to enable him study the case file.

The Chief Magistrate, Adesoji Adegboye, ordered the remand of the accused person in prison custody and adjourned the case to December 28 for mention.