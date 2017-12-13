21 vehicles, five motorcycles burnt in Lagos tanker explosion

Related News

At least 21 vehicles and five motorcycles were burnt on Wednesday in Lagos after a tanker laden with petroleum product had exploded.

Confirming the incident, Kehinde Adebayo, the spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, however, said no life was lost in the incident.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that tragedy struck around noon when a tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of diesel detached from its truck and fell by its side.

“A distress call was passed to the LASEMA Response Team on 13th December concerning a tanker on fire at FESTAC link bridge,” Mr. Adebayo said.

“Upon arrival to the scene of incident at about 12:45 p.m., it was revealed that a tanker loaded with 33,000 litres AGO (diesel) detached from its truck and fell by its side.

“It later exploded due to an aftermath ignition of a commuter bus.

The official said no life was lost but one adult male sustained a minor injury.

“The inferno affected 21 cars (18 cars and 3 commuter buses) and 5 bikes.

“The agency’s rescue/recovery equipment is on ground to ensure the burnt vehicles are taken off the road,” he said.

Mr. Adebayo said combined effort of the emergency responders – LRT, Police, Lagos Fire Service, Federal Fire Service and Lagos Neighbourhood Watch – were able to put the fire out at 2:20 p.m.

He said investigation would be conducted on the incident.