Lagos announces diversion of traffic for Olamide “OLIC’’ concert

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday announced the diversion of traffic for the hip-hop singer, Olamide’s annual Olamide Live in Concert, OLIC, fourth edition.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the concert will take place on December 17 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos.

According to the organisers, the concert will start by 12 p.m. and end by 6 p.m.

However, to ensure a stress-free vehicular movement, the Lagos State Traffic Management (LATSMA) announced that some sections of the roads leading to the stadium would be closed to vehicular movement.

Speaking to NAN, on the traffic diversion, the Head of Operations, LASTMA Headquarters, Adeoye Oluyemi, said that his team would ensure a seamless traffic operation.

“We are out to ensure a free traffic situation on that day. We are well aware of the influx of vehicles for the concert, so we are well prepared ahead of it.

“Men from the operations will be stationed at strategic places to ensure free movement of vehicles before, during and after the concert,’’ he said.

Earlier, Mr. Oluyemi had said that traffic would be diverted at crucial locations starting from 6 a.m.

“Alhaji Masha road will be closed to vehicular traffic in both directions between the National Stadium intersection and Shitta flyover.

“All U-turns and left turns under the stadium bridge are prohibited to vehicular movement during this period except for the VVIPs coming from Alaka and proceeding towards the VVIP Car Park 1.

“The service lanes on Funsho Williams Avenue are open to traffic but motorists are advised to keep to the main carriage or expressway to navigate their journey through Stadium Bridge.

“There are two main car parks for motorist on that day, the general car park will be the National Stadium, it will also accommodate the VIP, while VVIP will use the Teslim Balogun Stadium,’’ he said.

Mr. Oluyemi said that alternative routes had been provided for the closed routes to ensure the free-flow of traffic for the day.

“With these closures, the alternative routes are available for motorists. Motorists from Masha and Kilo areas that want to link Costain Roundabout can go through Masha to Adelabu to Bode Thomas to link Costain.

“They can also follow Adelabu to Babs Animasahun to Bode Thomas and connect Costain through Iponri or Eric Moore, Nigerian Breweries (Abebe Village).

“Motorists coming from Masha areas of Surulere going to Ikorodu can go through Ogulana drive to Itire Lawason to Ojuelegba and connect.

“They can also go through Shitta roundabout to Akerele Road to Randle Avenue and access Itire-Lawanson Road,’’ he said.

Mr. Oluyemi said that vehicular movement from Eko Bridge to link Ojuelegba, Jibowu and Mushin should restrict their movement to main expressway at Alaka and ascend the stadium bridge.

The live concert is expected to attract about 25,000 people.

Olamide busted into the entertainment scene in 2011 with his debut album “Rapsodi’’, which was mainly tunes in Yoruba language and thereafter signed for a record label YBNL.

In November 2013, Olamide released one of the most sold out albums named “Baddest Guy Ever Liveth’’ and followed it by “Durosoke’’ and “Yemi my Lover’’.

Olamide, however, became the first Nigerian to sign an endorsement deal with a private company Ciroc.

The three previous editions of the concert were held at the Eko Hotels and Suite, Victoria Island and had attracted large audience which the organisers described as organic.

Speaking on the concert, the manager, Alex Okeke, said the concert venue was shifted to accommodate for people who are desirous of attending the live concert, adding that the partnerships with Lagos State was icing on the cake .

“The change in venue was to accommodate many others who wish to attend the annual concert. The first three editions were sold out.

“As we know Olamide to be a street musician, he wants more people to enjoy him; hence, we have a change of venue to accommodate others.

“We want to take the concert to another level, what we want to do is to use OLIC to take Lagos to the world.

“Taking Lagos to the world means that at the end of the concert many all over the world will want to come for the next edition and that is tourism,’’ he said.

Mr. Okeke said that Lagos was the most vibrant state in Africa and therefore the concert would not be short of the expected number of people that would grace it.

“Lagos is a centre of excellence and the most vibrant in Africa, so we are ready for the expected number of people for the concert.

“I am sure that Olamide is ready to take the concert to another level because of his brand as a street boy and he will not be short of that,’’ he said.

(NAN)