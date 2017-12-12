New Ibadan kings threaten to dethrone ‎Olubadan

Related News

The new kings embroiled in chieftaincy controversies with the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Saliu Adetunji, on Monday threatened to dethrone the monarch.

The 21 kings were installed by the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi in August.

Their installation was, however, rejected by the Olubadan, who threatened to pursue the matter in court.

The new kings and some Baales were crowned by the Oyo government following the recommendation made by a panel set up to review the Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

At a press conference addressed by the 21 kings at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, on Monday, the new kings said the Ibadan monarch was taking decisions without adequate consultation.

According to the leader of the group, Lekan Balogun, the monarch was inciting the people against the state government.

Mr. Balogun, also the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, accused the Ibadan monarch of taking unilateral decisions on behalf of the ‘Olubadan-Kings-in-Council’ on his own.

The Olubadan Palace has, however, not reacted to the dethronement threat.

Earlier, the Olubadan had described the new kings as going about with “fake, carton crowns.”