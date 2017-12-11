Osun spends N15 billion to empower 350,000 women, youth – Aregbesola

Related News

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun said on Monday that his administration spent N15 billion to empower 350,000 women and youth by training them in different vocations in the last seven years.

Mr. Aregbesola made this known in Ede at the closing ceremony of the orientation course for Batch B Stream 1, 2017 National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members in the state.

The governor was represented by his deputy, Grace Titi-Laoye.

“It is worthy to note that this administration’s most important engagement is to get every able-bodied person in the state to work and we have provided every needed incentive for this.

“As at the last count, 350,000 people, especially women and youth, have been empowered to the tune of N15 billion and we have not stopped,” he said.

Mr. Aregbesola expressed happiness that the corps members had been introduced to skills capable of making them self-reliant in life during their training at the camp.

He, however, said wealth creation could not be left to the government alone, urging the corps members to work toward perfecting the skills they acquired and utilising them for service to humanity.

In his speech, Emmanuel Attah the State NYSC Coordinator, urged the corps members “to imbibe the virtues that promote peace, unity and progress in their host communities.’’

Mr. Attah said the 21 days orientation exercise in the camp was meant to prepare them for the task ahead.

He advised them to steer clear of politics as the governorship election in the state was around the corner.

“Don’t get mixed up or engage in politics that can jeopardise your future. As corps members, you must stay apolitical and not allow yourselves be used by politicians,” Mr. Attah said.

He, however, urged those that had participated in skills acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes in the camp to engage in further training after the orientation course to acquire expertise in their vocations.

(NAN)