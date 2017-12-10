Come join us, Labour Party tells senator suspended by PDP

Related News

Barely 48 hours after Buruji Kashamu was suspended for one month by his party, PDP, the Labour Party, LP, said it is ready to accommodate the controversial politician into its fold.

The chairman of the LP, Abdulkareem Abdulsalam, extended the gesture to Mr. Kashamu at a press conference held on Sunday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Mr. Abdulsalam while responding to questions from journalists said the gesture to accommodate Mr. Kashamu, wanted for drug related offences in the US, to Labour Party, was open if he signifies interest.

“Kashamu is free to come and join us. He is a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We shall accommodate him if he is willing to be part of us. Even if NUJ members show interest to join us, we shall accommodate you all,” he declared.

“We have not met with him and we have not discussed anything, if he wants to come to our party as a patriotic Nigerian, a distinguished senator of the federal republic of Nigeria, he’s most welcome,” he said.

‎Speaking further, he said the Labour Party has been rebranded ahead of the 2019 general elections, describing it as a saviour of the masses.

The politician also spoke on his party’s preparation for 2019.

“The leadership of Labour Party in Ogun state is setting the ball rolling for the commencement of congresses in wards, local government areas and state,” Mr. Abdulsalam said.

“We are sure of repeating the glorious feat recorded in Ondo state when Governor Mimiko won governorship election in Ondo for two consecutive terms under the platform of Labour Party against all odds. We therefore strongly believe that Labour party is the party to beat in Ogun State in 2019 general election,” he said.

“Labour Party is just like NLC, we are not discriminating, we are not segregating, we are not sectional; we are open to everyone. If the governor and the deputy want to come from Egba, in Labour party we welcome it.

“Anybody that wish to contest for a post, if he’s acceptable to everyone, wins the primary election. Labour Party has no problem with them. We are not fanatics, we have no anointing candidates,” he said.