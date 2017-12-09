Seven killed in Ogun highway crash

Related News

Seven persons were on Saturday killed in an accident at area J4 along Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Expressway.

The multiple crash occurred at about 5.30a.m. and involved 28 persons and three vehicles.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Clement Oladele, who confirmed this, said eight persons were also injured.

He said the vehicles involved were a Ford with registration number ETU409XA, Daf model truck with registration number KRD908XN and an unregistered red colour truck.

“The fatal crash which involved these multiple vehicles was caused by route violation (one way driving),” the sector commander said.

He said the injured victims were taken to Hope Hospital, J4 after Ijebu Ode while the corpses were taken to Ijebu Ode General Hospital.

Mr. Oladele warned reckless drivers to desist from route violation and deliberately killing innocent motorists.