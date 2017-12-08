Aregbesola intervenes in Iwo Day crisis

Related News

The Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has waded into the crisis surrounding the scheduled Iwo Day celebration. The crisis has pitched the Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, against members of the Iwo Board of Trustees, IBOT.

The contention over the date of the event created a stalemate in preparations for the celebration, as both sides refused to shift ground.

While the monarch demanded a shift from its traditional date of ‎December 16 to 23 to enable him attend to another function which clashed with the initial date, the members of the IBOT insisted that the traditional date of December 16 was sacrosanct.

The resultant skirmish led to the resignation of the President of IBOT, Oluremi Atanda, and his deputy from the board.

Other members of the board had also threatened to resign from the IBOT on Saturday if the traditional ruler failed to change his position.

The President of Iwo Action Council, IWAC, Jire Ayinla, told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that a meeting was convened by the governor which was attended by the Oluwo and other IBOT members to find a resolution to the problem.

He, however, said he could not give details of the meeting since he did not attend it.

Also, the Osun State Commissioner for Special Duties, Oguntola Toogun, confirmed that Mr. Aregbesola had shown interest in the matter and was making efforts to resolve the crisis.

“What I can tell you is that the governor has intervened, and the Iwo Action Council will hold a meeting tomorrow (Saturday),” Mr. Toogun said.