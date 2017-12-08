Kidnapped ex-Nigerian senator freed

Related News

A former senator, Ayodele Arise, has been released by kidnappers.

News of his release filtered into his home town, Oye Ekiti, in Ekiti State in the early hours of Friday, but there was no official word from the family on his release.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the former senator’s release was secured by family members and a few close friends. His driver, who was kidnapped along with the politician, was also freed.

“Arise’s release from the hands of his captors was handled by some members of his family and a few dependable friends,” a source close to the family said. “It was not very open, even the party, APC, was not involved.”

Mr. Arise is a member of Nigeria’s ruling APC.

It was learnt that the kidnappers had reduced the N80 million ransom demand to N50 million as at Thursday.

It was not clear if the ransom was paid to secure his release.

The Publicity Secretary of the APC in Ekiti State, Taiwo Olatunbosun, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the former senator has rejoined his family at Oye Ekiti, but did not give details of his release.

“I can say assuredly that the senator has been released, but I cannot give details at the moment because the party has not been briefed,” he said.

Mr. Arise was kidnapped along with his driver on Sunday while on his way to Abuja. Sources had it that he was kidnapped around Okene in Kogi State, but the police in the state had denied knowledge of the incident within its jurisdiction.