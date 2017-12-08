Lagos to decentralise celebration of Christmas

Related News

The Lagos State Government (LASG) on Friday said that this year’s celebration of Christmas would be decentralised and celebrated in all the local government councils.

The state’s Commissioner for Home Affairs, AbdulLateef Abdulhakeem, disclosed this to journalists shortly after receiving an award from the Christian Conscience Group on behalf of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode as the best performing governor on Christian Pilgrimage.

He said the decentralisation of the celebration would be in keeping with the all inclusive governance mantra of the Ambode administration.

The state government would ensure that the grassroots were involved in the Yuletide celebration, he said.

“The governor has decided to ensure that the Christmas celebration is fully decentralised to the grassroots.

“This year, we are going to have the celebration in all the local government councils to ensure that all residents, churches come out to celebrate,” Mr. Abdulhakeem said.

He, however, urged residents to troop out en-masse for the celebration saying it was a moment for all to give glory to God.

The commissioner commended the group for the award saying that it was evidence that the religious sector was dear to him and that the government would continue to partner religious and faith-based organisations.

“I believe this is to ensure that we continue to rise above the common standard of excellence.

“The governor believes that enhancing the welfare and safe guarding the security of Lagosians is a duty that must be discharged whether they are within or outside the state.’’

He said all these policy thrusts of the state government had always made the pilgrims from the state to concentrate on their spiritual reasons for going to Jerusalem.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Hajj Commission had earlier in the year presented an award to the state government as the best state in Hajj performance.

Earlier, the chairman of the group, Enoch Ajiboso, said that the government had provided enabling environments for ensuring efficient service delivery and organisation of pilgrimages.

According to him, the group deems it fit to present the award to spur the governor to do more of good governance.(NAN)