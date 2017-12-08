Osinbajo, Amosun storm coronation of new Remo traditional ruler

Related News

The traditional ruler of Remoland, Babatunde Ajayi was on Thursday officially coronated and handed his staff of office and certificate.

The event took place at Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu, with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo leading a federal government delegation to the venue.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the stadium was filled to capacity as indigenes and residents of the ancient town came out in numbers.

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, later handed over the staff of office and certificate to the new monarch.

In his speech, Mr. Amosun noted that the history of the Obaship Institution in Yoruba land was as old as the history of the Yoruba race itself.

“While it may be difficult to determine how it started, I believe it was borne out of the desire of the people to have an entity to not only provide leadership, but also as a pinpoint outlet for the yearnings and the collective aspirations of the people,” he said.

The governor added that the Obaship Institution has through the years, evolved to take up an all-encompassing role as the balance for political, economic and social development in their different domains.

‘”Therefore, the Obaship Institution in Yoruba land is not just a traditional Institution, but also one of the prominent ones that is highly revered. This is because an Oba is not just the head of traditional government, but the symbol of the entire community and, the living link between the people and their ancestor.”

Mr. Amosun pointed out that this was why traditional rulers are often referred to as next to God (Igbakeji Orisa).

“t is for this reason that, no community will ever desire to have a prolonged interregnum occasioning vacancy in its traditional stool, considering the all-important roles of an Oba.”

The governor congratulated the new monarch and his subjects and also called on the residents of Remoland to continue to live in peace and harmony for the continued development of the land.

The governor said by appointment as the new Akarigbo of Sagamu, the monarch has automatically become the Paramount Ruler of Remoland, President of Remo Traditional Council and Rotational Chairman of Ogun State Council of Obas.

The Akarigbo of Remoland in his acceptance speech said the staff of office was a symbol “of a new dawn to community development.”

He expressed appreciation to the government on the role played towards his emergence till his coronation day, adding that, “together we shall move Remoland forward.”

Mr. Ajayi called on his colleagues to work in unity to pave way for developmental growth of their communities.

The vice president in a brief remark congratulated the monarch.

He urged the traditional ruler to ensure that his reign united his subjects and the town as a whole.