Court orders interim forfeiture of N329 million, houses belonging to Lagos Director

Related News

A Federal High Court in Lagos, has ordered the interim forfeiture of the sum of N329 million, belonging to Anifowoshe Jamiu, Director in the state Ministry of Public Works Corporation.

Justice Mohammed Aikawa gave the order following an ex-parte application filed by the EFCC, through its counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo.

Justice Aikawa also ordered a forfeiture to the FG, of six flats of three bedroom, six flats of two bedroom, six flats of one bedroom, and four flats of three bedroom duplex, belonging to the director.

The court also ordered the interim forfeiture to the federal government, of a semi-detached three bedroom flat, one unit of three bedroom terraces and a plot of land also belonging to the director.

The court ordered the EFCC to publish the orders in a national newspaper for the respondent to appear before the Court and show cause within 14 days why the properties should not be permanently forfeited.

In an affidavit deposed to by one of its investigators, the EFCC said that as a director of finance, the respondent incorporated and used a company known as Maj Anny International Ltd, in which he is one of the directors, to divert public funds.

The deponent further stated that, his agency traced the sum of N106.1 million, and the sum of N223, 373, 000 million to the respondent, which he fraudulently diverted to his company.

The deponent stated that the respondent used part of the proceeds of crime allegedly stolen, to purchase and acquire the said properties.

The EFCC’s counsel urged the court to grant the application as prayed.

After listening to the submission of counsel, Justice Aikawa granted the orders as prayed.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 16, 2018 for hearing.

(NAN)