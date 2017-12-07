Truck kills motorist on Lagos-Ibadan highway

Related News

A motorist was killed on Thursday when the car he was driving rammed into a truck that was making a u-turn on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The public relations officer of Traffic Compliance and Enlightenment Corps, TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident said it occurred at AP turn, along the expressway.

He added that the driver of the Mercedez Benz truck with registration number KRD 379 XM, on the busy road, was making u-turn when the driver of the Toyota Corolla, with registration number GGE 852 CB, moving ‘on top speed’ rammed into the truck.

”The driver of the truck was making a u-turn at ‘the middle AP filling station’ and the car was coming behind but unfortunately, he (driver) could not control the speed and rammed into the tail end of the truck,” he said.

Mr. Akinbiyi said the driver of the Toyota Corolla Car, who was the only occupant died on the spot, ‎adding the corpse had being deposited at mortuary of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

He said the truck has been seized and the driver arrested and handed over to the Sagamu Division of the Nigeria Police.