Fayose approves car loans for workers; some staff getting N80,000

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose
Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti on Thursday approved the disbursement of over N200 million as car loan to 645 workers in the state’s service.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Toyin Ojo, said the loans would be disbursed to beneficiaries in sums ranging from N80,000 to N1.5 million.

According to Mr. Ojo, the amount accruing to each individual depends on their status and grade level.

“I just want to affirm the commitment of this administration to the welfare of workers.

“As we speak, since the inception of this administration, N896.8 million has been given out as car loans to 2,942 workers in the state not counting the just disbursed loans.

“Also, 2,165 workers have received N490,730,000 as housing loans during the same period.

“It must be noted that government’s gesture is in spite of the paucity of funds in the state occasioned by the general economic downturn and dwindling allocation from the federation account,’’ the commissioner said in a statement.

He advised the loan beneficiaries to make the most use of it, and cautioned them against spending the loan on items that would not add value to their lives.

Mr. Ojo solicited the continued support of workers for government’s efforts to improve their lot and develop the state.

The commissioner said that the state’s workforce was the engine-room of government.

He stressed that it would be difficult for the government to achieve its set goals without the workers’ support and dedication to duties.

