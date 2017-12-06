University strike: OAU Postpones Convocation

Related News

Due to the ongoing strike action by the non-teaching staff unions of universities, the management of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, has postponed the 43rd Convocation Ceremony of the university earlier scheduled for December 13 to 16, 2017.

The spokesperson of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, said this in a press statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

The statement noted that the ”non-definite date for the suspension of the strike action has made the suspension of the 43rd Convocation Ceremony of the university an unavoidable alternative.”

“We regret any inconveniences the postponement might have caused the general public, most especially our invited guests, the graduating students, their parents and guardians, friends and well wishers, the alumni, lovers of Great Ife and all other stakeholders.”

According to the statement, the withdrawal of services by the members of the unions had compelled the management of OAU to ask its students to proceed on an “End of the Year” break and the postponement of the ceremony.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the three unions, NASU, SSANU and NAAT commenced an indefinite strike on Monday over an alleged disparity in the disbursement of earned allowance to all the staff unions in Nigerian universities.

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported details of the sharing formula; with the lecturers, ASUU, receiving ‎about 75 per cent of the funds and the non-teaching staff, 25 per cent. Details, however, varied across the 24 universities that received the fund.

The non-academic staff believe they were short-changed in the sharing formula.