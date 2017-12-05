Truck crushes 2 to death at Idiroko, Ogun

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) on Tuesday said that two persons lost their lives in an accident that happened along Atan-Idiroko road.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of TRACE, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, that the accident happened around 9.30 a.m.

Mr. Akinbiyi said the truck with an unknown registration number coming from Oke-Odan, Idiroko, lost control due to speeding and rammed into a vulcaniser and his friend working by the road side.

“The corpses of the victims had been deposited at the morgue at Kayode Hospital at Atan, Ogun, while the truck driver is in the custody of the police at area,’’ he said.

Mr. Akinbiyi, however, advised motorists and road users to exercise caution on the highways as we approach the end of the year.

