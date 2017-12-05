Wife seeks divorce from ‘thieving’ husband

Related News

A 37-year-old grocer has dragged her husband, Ramoni Kazeem, before an Igando Customary court for the dissolution of their 12-year-old marriage over allegations of financial misappropriation, unfair accusations of infidelity, and lack of care for his family.

Aminat Kazeem told Moses Akin, the president of the Court, on Tuesday that Mr. Kazeem, 40, had transferred N100,000 from her (Aminat) account to his without her knowledge.

She said her husband has been stealing her money because he has a spare key to her wardrobe, adding that she had confronted him on several occasions about the act, but he continued unabated.

“My husband steals my money all the time. He is an enemy of progress,” she said.

The lady also told the court that she stood as surety for her husband to borrow N250,000 from one “Iya Wale” a local money lender. The money was lent to him to complete a payment for the purchase of a commercial bus.

“Sir, two years has passed, he only pay (sic) N95,000. The woman we borrow money from is worrying me because I stand for him.”

She further revealed that her husband always embarrassed her male customers and accused her of keeping extramarital affairs with them.

“He get their numbers from my phone and call them and insult them for sleeping with me.”

She also cited lack of care for her and children as part of the reasons seeking for dissolution.

“He doesn’t care for me and children. Every time, I always take care of the children feeding and school fees.

“He no even respect my family members. He even insult my elder sister. Sir, I don’t love him again,” Mrs. Kazeem said.

Mr. Kazeem, a native of Ibadan, Oyo State, who lives with wife and children at 7, Okesalu street, Ikotun, Lagos, admitted he was guilty in all the allegations and pleaded with the court to help save his marriage, revealing that he still loved the wife.

A commercial bus driver, he assured the court that he would pay back money borrowed from “Iya Wale,” the money lender his wife stood for him as surety.

On his accusations of infidelity against his wife, Mr. Kazeem said he called those male customers of hers to make them know she’s married and should stop calling her at odd hours.

He then promised to take up his responsibilities at home and denied disrespecting wife’s families.

Delivering his ruling, Mr. Akin rolled out the modalities for paying back the loan collected by Mr. Kazeem. According to the court, he would be remitting N10,000 weekly, beginning from the week of judgement.

The court further instructed the husband to release the spare key to the wife’s wardrobe. Mrs. Kazeem was also advised to be more careful in keeping her money.

Mrs. Kazeem was persuaded to rescind her decision to sue for separation due to her husband’s pledge to turn over a new leaf. And furthermore, because of his profession of love for her and the children.

The lady, however, insisted she wants to go ahead with the separation, forcing the matter to be adjourned till the 15th May, 2018.

“This adjournment will enable both parties to find a common ground and possibly, reconcile. We are not here to always dissolve marriages but to as well reconcile,” Mr. Akin said.