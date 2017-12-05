OAU’s English department exco. kicked out for alleged graft, abuse of office

Related News

The National Association of Students of English and Literary Studies Representative Council, NSRC, at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has sacked the six executive members of the association, and suspended three others.

The impeachment and the suspension processes were parts of the proceedings of the department’s parliamentary sitting held on Sunday.

In a resolution, signed by the speaker of NSRC, Adelowo Adegboyega; Deputy Speaker, Falope Gbenga; and Clerk of the house, Sanni Faruq, the council stated the reasons behind its decisions.

According to the resolution, the embattled President, Fatoba Olusola Peter was removed for his alleged “autocratic actions, misplacement of priorities, autonomous spending without ratification from the NSRC and failure to honour meetings summoned by the committees of the association (including the Budget and Finance committee).”

The impeachment was also linked to his alleged failure to be present to give stewardship report on two different occasions without prior notification of absence, presentation of award to one Ayobami Adebayo without approval from the NSRC, failure to sign the approved fund for NCB (NASELS Communication Bureau) and outright disregard for the resolutions and authority of the NSRC,” read the resolution.

In the same vein, Akindoyin Mary, the Vice President of the department was also sacked due to alleged negligence of her official responsibilities as enshrined in Section 12 of the NASELS Constitution with cases of misplacement of priorities; and disregard of the resolutions and authority of the house.

The Public Relations Officer, Olaobaju Ayomitunde, was removed because of his alleged “aberrations against Section 26 (i) and (iv); Section 54 (i) and (ii) of NASELS constitution.”

Other sacked executives include the Financial Secretary, Sam Adewole and the Treasurer, Opaaje Alexander for “alleged mismanagement of funds, misplacement of priorities, failure to honour the meetings summoned by the committees of the association (the budget and finance committee) and disregard of the resolutions and authority of the house, while the Librarian, Umeh Chikwere was impeached due to alleged “total negligence of duties amidst several allegations.”.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary, Owolabi Damilare; Social Director, Ashiru Adekunle; and the Sports Director, Hassan Adeyinka were all suspended for two weeks.

The Assistant General Secretary and Assistant Librarian were also fined N1000 each and asked “to pay to the office of the clerk before the fifth day of December with the caveat that failure to do so could attract two weeks suspension.”

The parliamentarians concluded the sitting by asking the Speaker of the NASELS Students’ Representative Council (NSRC) to summon a congress.

It also urged the audit committee to write a letter to the Association’s bank (UBA) to halt every financial transaction on the association’s account till further notice and a letter to request the statement of account.

When contacted, the impeached president of the association however refused to comment on the matter while other embattled executives refused to pick their calls.