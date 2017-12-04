LASU suspends Provost, College of Medicine

Related News

The Lagos State University has suspended the Provost of the LASU College of Medicine, LASUCOM, Ikeja, Babatunde Solagberu, over alleged financial and administrative improprieties with effect from November 30.

This is contained in the University’s official bulletin made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Lagos.

The bulletin said the management approved that Mr. Solagberu be placed on `immediate interdiction’ for three months with half salary.

It said Mr. Solagberu`s suspension was connected to alleged several infractions against the rules and regulations of the university bordering on financial improprieties and administrative misadventures.

“His interdiction is for three months in the first instance, and will be on half monthly salary during the period pending the determination of the allegation against him by the Joint Council and Senate Disciplinary Committee (Academic).

“Details of the allegations have been served him in a memo dated Thursday 30th November, 2017 with reference number LASU\REG\INT.DIS\45.

“Against this background, Prof. Solagberu, has until the allegations against him are investigated and determined, ceased to be the Provost of the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM),” it said.

The bulletin said that Mr. Solagberu was forbidden to carry out any official duty, either as Provost or member of staff of the College during the period of his interdiction.

The university also forbade the provost from visiting the premises except with the express permission of the Registrar.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Provost, Anthonia Ogbera of the Department of Medicine, has been appointed the Acting Provost with effect from November 30.

(NAN)