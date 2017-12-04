50 bag first class as Adekunle Ajasin University graduates 9,812

Related News

Fifty graduating students bagged first class degrees at the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA) as the institution holds its sixth convocation.

The ceremony combines the 2014/2015 and 2015/2016 academic sessions as the school did not hold a convocation last year.

At the convocation press conference on Monday, the Vice Chancellor, Igbekele Ajibefun, said 9,812 graduates would be receiving their awards of which 7,786 belong to the 2014/2015 session while 2,026 are of the 2015/2016 session.

He said of the 7,624 that earned First Degree in the 2014/2015 session, 29 graduated with First Class Honours, 1,316 bagged Second Class Upper Division, 5,183 earned Second Class Lower Division, 1,027 had Third Class Honours while 69 got Pass Degree.

He also said of the 2,026 that graduated in the 2015/2016 session, 21 earned First Class, 609 graduated in Second Class Upper Division, 1,151 bagged Second Class Lower Division, 239 got Third Class while six had Pass Degree.

“In the postgraduate category, 16 bagged Doctor of Philosophy, Ph.D.; 128 earned Master’s degree while 18 had Postgraduate Diploma in Education, PGDE,” Mr. Ajibefun said.

The vice chancellor announced that the event would feature the conferment of honorary awards to personalities who made contributions to the university and the course of education in Nigeria.

“It is our belief as a university that contributions to institutions and humanity should be a yardstick for giving awards and that when this is done transparently, it will spur the honourees and well-meaning individuals to impact society better,” he said.

“Three distinguished Nigerians, including an eminent son of Ondo State who have contributed to the development of the University, as well as being philanthropists and friend of the University qualify for Honorary Awards this year.”

He said a foremost entrepreneur, Kesington Adebutu, who had been of tremendous support to the university, would be conferred with the Doctor of Business Finance (Honoris Causa); Julius Ajibulu, a friend of the university and one who had supported the university would be conferred with the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) and the Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, would be conferred with Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) Honoris Causa.

He said the university had thrived and made great strides even in the face of the economic challenges that plagued the country.

“Although Adekunle Ajasin University has its own share of these economic hardship, it has been able to weather the storm, courtesy of the magnanimity and support of the Visitor to the University and Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, prudent management of the University’s scarce resources and creative employment of goodwill to facilitate projects from Federal Government agencies and corporate organizations,” the vice chancellor stated.

He added that the university’s radio, Radio AAUA 90.3FM, would be commissioned by Mr. Akeredolu as part of the ceremony.