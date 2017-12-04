Ibadan chieftaincy review reversible – Olubadan

Related News

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Saliu Adetunji, says the controversial chieftaincy reform under which the Oyo State government enthroned 21 new kings is reversible.

A statement by the monarch’s Director of Media and Public Affairs, Adeola Oloko, said the monarch dismissed the Oyo State Government’s position that the reform was irreversible, saying “there is nothing irreversible under the sun.”

Oba Adetunji who spoke while receiving hundreds of local chiefs from Isale Osi, Igbonna, Akuro, Gbodu, Bode and other parts of Ibadanland, noted that he had lived long enough to know that God can reverse the irreversible and return Ibadan chieftaincy system to the path of peace and harmony.

The statement said the legal tussle over the controversial law between the state and diverse stakeholders in Ibadan is alive.

He, however, advised all parties to the dispute to respect the rule of law and allow the court adjudicate without interference.

“Some people erroneously believe that the chieftaincy crisis is a personal conflict between Governor Ajimobi and Oba Adetunji,” the statement said.

“This is wrong. There are at least five suits in respect of the chieftaincy crisis in the Oyo State High Court as we speak. What this shows is that the generality of our people believe that the issue at stake is a matter of great public interest as well as the outcome.

“As the Olubadan, I am merely a custodian of the tradition and customs of Ibadan people. With an oath before our forebears, I do not see how as a monarch I will compromise the tradition and customs of Ibadan people.”

The Ibadan chieftaincy review has been a subject of controversy in recent week.

The Oyo state government has however vowed to stick with the reform.