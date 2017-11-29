After marriage dissolution, man pleads with court for reunion

Related News

A 42-year old commercial motorcyclist on Tuesday pleaded with an Igando customary court to rescind the dissolution of his nine-year old marriage to Awawu Useni.

Ibrahim Useni, a native of Kotangora in Niger State, had been dragged before Moses Akinniyi, the president of the customary court, by his estranged wife over allegations of frequent fighting, infidelity, public embarrassment and lack of care.

She had approached the court on October 26, seeking dissolution of the marriage, stating that “living with my husband is like punishing myself.”

She also accused the husband of being lazy and not wanting to work as well as keeping her in an uncompleted building where, she said, she had no privacy.

In his response, Mr. Useni told the court that he always worked except on occasions when his motorcycle was faulty.

He also denied that he always cursed her without reason saying, “It is only when her mother curses me that I curse her.”

In its ruling, the court said its decision was based on the fact that the respondent who claimed he did not understand English was later discovered to be able to speak the language.

The court said that deceitful act by the respondent showed he might not be truthful in his submissions.

It therefore ruled that the marriage be dissolved, and the couple should go their separate ways unmolested.

The court also directed Ms. Awawu to refund the bride price paid on her by Mr. Useni, noting that the payment would serve as a freedom from the man’s molestation.

The court further said its ruling should not be hindered as it would amount to criminal act, and added that Ms Awawu should have unrestricted access to the seven-year-old son produced by the marriage between 8 a.m and 6 p.m. The boy was reported to be living with Mr. Useni’s parents in Kano.

After the court pronouncement, the husband speaking in pidgin English, said, “I no fit leave my wife.”

He was, however, advised to appeal the case within 30 days if he was not satisfied with the court judgement.