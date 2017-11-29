Pregnant woman, five others killed in Ogun crash

Related News

A pregnant woman and five others were on Tuesday night killed in an auto crash along Abeokuta-Ajebo road of Ogun State.

The Public Relations Officer of Traffic Compliance and Enlightenment Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the deaths to PREMIUM TIMES, said the accident involved a truck with registration number KJA 731 XP and ‎a Bluebird Nissan car with registration number FD 638 EKY.

He said the granite-carrying truck was heading towards Abeokuta at top speed when the driver lost control and swerved to the other lane hitting the car which had eight occupants.

”The truck was coming from OGTV road going into Abeokuta while the car was going to Mile 6. The truck which was overspeeding lost control of the vehicle and crossed to the opposite lane and hit the incoming vehicle”, Mr. Akinbiyi said.

He said nine people including five males, and four females were involved in the crash.

The official said six people were confirmed dead at the time of filing this report; adding that the corpses had been deposited in the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta.

He said the injured were taken to the State Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.