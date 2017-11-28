Bank robbers can’t operate for hours in Lagos again –Police Chief

Related News

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgar Imohimi, on Tuesday said there can never be hours-long bank robbery operations in the state again.

Mr. Imohimi said this at a meeting organised by the Network on Police Reform in Nigeria, NOPRIN, at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The meeting was put together to review the draft report of a survey on the implementation of the Lagos state administration of criminal justice law by the Nigeria Police.

Represented at the event by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, Mr. Imohimi said the era of hour-long robbery operation is long gone in the state as the command has put measures in place to address the situation.

“Before now, there used to be bank robbery. Robbers used to go to banks with generators and operate for many hours; but that can never happen in Lagos again,” he said.

He explained that with the provision of armoured tanks and the empowerment of the state rapid response squad, the police have been adequately equipped to secure the people of the state and their property.

“We have our vehicles stationed in many locations in the state. If you go around Lagos in the night now, you will see the vehicles around,” he noted.

Earlier, the national coordinator of NOPRIN, Okechukwu Nwanguma, praised the police commissioner for his reforms in the state since he assumed office.

Mr. Nwanguma, who said the CP before Mr. Imohimi was reluctant to cooperate with NOPRIN on the survey report, said the new police chief gave the organisation his full support in the course of the draft of the report.

He also praised the Lagos State government for “blazing the trail in criminal administration law in Nigeria,” adding that other states of the federation could emulate the state.

The survey report, presented by Raphael Mbaegbu of the Independent Research International, revealed that the Lagos State Police Command fared well in compliance with the state criminal justice law in several areas. It, however, revealed some level of non-compliance in certain areas like detention of suspects among others.

Commenting on the report, Mr. Imohimi said the police were stepping up their game to address some of the concerns.

“Now, every DPO must visit his cells everyday. We hardly arrest by proxy; I will not say we don’t do that at all and it is not peculiar to Nigeria because it is done all over the world.

“We want to be a police that you will be proud of,” he said.