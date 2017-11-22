2019: Amosun reiterates stance to support Ogun West candidate

Related News

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has reiterated his commitment to hand over the baton of leadership to a candidate from Ogun West senatorial district in 2019.

The governor gave the commitment while playing host to prominent elders from the senatorial district, who paid him a solidarity visit at his Oke-Mosan Abeokuta office. He added that he would not hand over to a non-indigene, pretending to “be a son of the soil”.

He said he would not be distracted by the attitudes of those he described as desperate politicians, trying to rock the boat.

The governor, who pleaded with the Yewa elders to close ranks, equally enjoined them not to see governorship aspirants from Ogun East and Central Senatorial Districts as enemies, but as partners in progress.

“Our people from Ogun East and Central are not our enemies, because they also have the right to aspire. We need to lobby, consult and reach out to them for their support”, he said.

He allayed the fears of the Yewa elders that he was deceiving them on the ‘Yewa agenda’, pointing out that “it is only a coward that would say a thing and would not stand with it to the end”.

Anthony Asiwaju, Kehinde Aina, Ajibabi Basiru, Ayinde Ibikunle and Kunle Elegbede, from Imeko Afon, Ado-Odo Otta, Ipokia, Yewa South and Yewa North Local Government Areas, respectively, all said in unison that they would go with Mr. Amosun wherever he wishes on the Yewa agenda in 2019.

Also speaking on behalf of Yewa Think Thank Group, a former Head of Service and Secretary to the State Government, Poju Adeyemi, said the body is yet to adopt any candidate for the 2019 gubernatorial race.

Equally, Iyabo Anisulowo, Biyi Afonja and Kola Bajomo, said ” we have people in Ogun West Senatorial District that have the knowledge, ability and capacity to run the affairs of the state”, while pleading with the governor to allow the “Ogun West Agenda” come to fruition in his time.