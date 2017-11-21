Ekiti PDP leaders accuse Fayose of imposing delegates

Related News

A section of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Ekiti State is on a warpath with the state governor, Ayo Fayose, over allegations of imposition of delegates at the ward congress conducted on Saturday.

Some of the party leaders said Mr. Fayose violated the party’s guidelines and constitution by allegedly compiling the names of his “men” and imposing them as “elected delegates.”

In a petition to the PDP Ward Appeal Panel, they claimed that the action of the governor was already creating tension among party members who had expected equity in the process of electing delegates to the December 9 national convention of the party.

The petition urged the panel to disregard the list of national delegates that would emerge from Tuesday’s Local Government Congresses.

The petition was signed by a Board of Trustees member, Clement Awoyelu; the senator representing Ekiti Central, Fatimat Raji-Rasaki, and House of Representatives member for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2, Olamide Oni.

The petition was also signed by former House of Representatives members, Titilayo Akindahunsi and Olufemi Adeyemi. Other signatories were Titilayo Oluwatuyi, Kunle Folayan, Williams Ajayi and Fatai Ibraheem.

“We members of PDP in Ekiti State hereby wish to bring to the notice of the chairman and members of the above-named panel that there was no Ward Congress in Ekiti State on Saturday, 18th November, 2017 or anytime directed by the National headquarters of our great party,” the petition partly read.

“What actually happened in Ekiti State was the usual practices of Governor Ayo Fayose to single-handedly compile the names of his stooges as delegates without following the stipulated guidelines of the party.

“What this means is that Governor Fayose’s choice rather than the people’s choice emerged as candidates. This singular action has disappointed and provoked majority of members of PDP in Ekiti State.

“The essence of this is for the governor to enable him select those delegates that would vote for candidates of his choice rather than the popular choice of Ekiti people at the National Convention on the 9th December, 2017.

“We hereby appeal to your panel to void and disregard the list of delegates submitted by the governor and by extension disregard the list of national delegates that may emerge from the local government congress scheduled for Tuesday, 21st November, 2017.”

Reacting to the allegation, the PDP Publicity Secretary in Ekiti State, and loyalist of the governor, Jackson Adebayo, described the petition of the aggrieved party chieftains as “a ruse and a mischief of the highest order.”

He said that a valid ward congress was held and that “the action of disgruntled elements against an organized house will not stand.”

“The dates for the congresses were known and everybody knows the venues and they were held according to the constitution of the party,” said Mr. Adebayo.

“The Electoral Committee supervised the (ward) congress, except they are trying to cover up their inadequacies and unless they did not go to the venue of the congress.

“That is why they sit down in the corners of their rooms to be writing rubbish in their petition. To us as a party, a valid congress ward congress was held on 18th November and delegates emerged.

“There was no imposition at the congress and we want to urge our well-meaning party members to ignore the action of a disgruntled element against an organized house.”