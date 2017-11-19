Lagos extends water supply to Ogudu Ori-Oke, Alapere communities

Related News

The Lagos State government said it has completed necessary arrangement to extend potable water supply to Ogudu Ori-Oke and Alapere areas of Lagos State.

The Managing Director/CEO, Lagos Water Corporation, Muminu Badmus, revealed this on Thursday at the stakeholders’ meeting on Network Extension of Water Distribution to Ogudu Ori-Oke and Alapere areas of the state.

The LWC boss said the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, made the promise some months ago that water would be provided for all Lagosians, particularly the residents of Ogudu Ori-Oke.

He said the governor is set to deliver on his promise “with all sense of responsibility and commitment”.

“Lagos State Government places high premium on the interest of the people, that is why the State is committed to ensuring that this community is provided with uninterrupted water supply through this network extension that will be supplied directly from Adiyan Waterworks of 70MGD”.

He said, the reticulation will cover Ogudu Ori-Oke, boost pressure to parts of Alapere and other neighbouring communities and will later be expanded to accommodate more households.

“The project is part of government’s efforts to strengthen water supply network, increase operational efficiency and water flow capacity to meet the demand for water and contribute to sustainable development in the state”.

He reiterated that the government has not forgotten anybody in the state, adding that the usual character of the present administration is to allow Lagos residents participate in the initiation and execution of projects that affect their lives.

Mr. Badmus, however, said the present administration is working assiduously to make things work, and needs the support and cooperation of Lagos residents to achieve desired results.

“When the reticulation of this project is completed, the connected properties would be fully metered, and ultimately assist us in increasing the efficiency and reliability of our water networks, reduce water wastages and encourage water conservation.

The Corporation, Executive Director, Operations, Suraj Ijaiya, in his brief project description, explained that from Ogudu roundabout, there is already a two-diameter pipe, from which water from Adiyan will be connected.

Mr. Ijaiya, an engineer, explained that a bigger pipe will be connected to the two diameter pipe, to cover 26 streets as phase I.

“Some streets with inadequate water supply will be connected to the new Network Extension to enjoy fully charged water mains/pipe”.

Alapere will also be taken into consideration, as well as Igboho and Oshodi areas of the axis, he said.

He said the project will connect about 700 households and also expected 30,000 customers.

He therefore urged the members of the public to pay their bills as at when due.

While seeking support of the residents, for the success of the project, the Managing Director of Salini Nigeria Ltd. Paolo Capelala, said the project will bring about uninterrupted potable water supply to the area and promised to deliver quality job.

The Chief Imam of Ogudu Community, Yusuf Durojaiye, urged the residents to support the project for its success.